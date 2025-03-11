Amundi Has $130.66 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Amundi boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.28% of Quanta Services worth $130,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 41,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $236.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.11 and a one year high of $365.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.31. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.95.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

