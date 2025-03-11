Amundi Has $102.12 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Amundi boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 108.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,151,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,272,717 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.41% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $102,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

