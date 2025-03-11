American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Critical Contrast

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Free Report) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Trevali Mining and American Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 American Lithium 0 0 1 1 3.50

Valuation & Earnings

American Lithium has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,013.01%. Given American Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Trevali Mining.

This table compares Trevali Mining and American Lithium”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.00 $26.02 million ($0.15) N/A American Lithium N/A N/A -$29.55 million ($0.10) -2.92

Trevali Mining has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevali Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -6.08% -0.96% -0.41% American Lithium N/A -17.25% -16.87%

Volatility and Risk

Trevali Mining has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Lithium beats Trevali Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

