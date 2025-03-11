American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.46.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $107.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.16 and a 52-week high of $109.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

