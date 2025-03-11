American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,068,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,757. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $931,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $3,731,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,680,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $1,557,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

