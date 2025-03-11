Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10, Zacks reports.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Alzamend Neuro has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alzamend Neuro from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

