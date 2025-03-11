AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 31,079 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 141,268.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Veritex worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,974,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VBTX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group raised shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VBTX

About Veritex

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.