AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 2,543 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

