AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ANSYS by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $318.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.82 and a 1 year high of $363.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

