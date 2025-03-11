AlphaQuest LLC Increases Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 1,080.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,893 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned about 0.06% of QCR worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in QCR by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 41,043 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in QCR by 148.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in QCR in the third quarter worth $733,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the third quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in QCR by 48.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $96.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average of $80.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

In other QCR news, EVP Nicole A. Lee purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.47 per share, with a total value of $85,846.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,602.07. This trade represents a 139.01 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

