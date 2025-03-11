AlphaQuest LLC Has $816,000 Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Argentarii LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $753,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 286,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,110,000 after acquiring an additional 49,421 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.00.

United Rentals Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $600.34 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.27 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $709.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $764.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

