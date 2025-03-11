AlphaQuest LLC Grows Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 421.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,385 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC owned 0.06% of Safehold worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 36.59 and a quick ratio of 36.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

