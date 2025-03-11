AlphaQuest LLC Buys 5,389 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 13,817.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 264.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,196,000 after buying an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 53.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 60.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 10.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $48,692.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,353.99. This represents a 10.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.51 per share, for a total transaction of $819,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 811,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,441,915.92. The trade was a 1.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,683 shares of company stock valued at $122,547. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $69.26 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.50 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

