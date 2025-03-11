AlphaQuest LLC Buys 16,430 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 466.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 88,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 683.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

