AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 41,461 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 219.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,461 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -160.68%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $48,086.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,680.90. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,345 shares of company stock worth $68,265 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

