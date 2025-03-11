Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $0.17, Zacks reports. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 65.30% and a negative net margin of 60.43%.
Allbirds Stock Performance
BIRD stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. 87,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,360. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
