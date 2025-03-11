Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$69.27 and last traded at C$69.43, with a volume of 938560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATD shares. CIBC cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.54.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

