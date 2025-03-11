Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALRS shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alerus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alerus Financial by 207.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Alerus Financial by 58.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,620,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the third quarter valued at $5,966,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Alerus Financial by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRS opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $476.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. Analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

