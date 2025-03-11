Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE ACI opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.82 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.