Alarum Technologies (ALAR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter.

Alarum Technologies Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of ALAR opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.69. Alarum Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $46.69.

Get Alarum Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alarum Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarum Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarum Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.