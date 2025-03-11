Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.06.

AGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

