Akbank T.A.S. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Akbank T.A.S. stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,578. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akbank T.A.S. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

