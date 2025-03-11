Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Holdings Reduced by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,081,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,088,366 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.69% of Air Transport Services Group worth $67,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Creative Planning grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 290,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 223,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -556.61 and a beta of 0.79. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.38.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

