agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Up 8.8% – Here’s Why

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 5,330,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,583,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

AGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on agilon health from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.67.

In other agilon health news, Director Karen Mcloughlin acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,166 shares in the company, valued at $160,965.20. The trade was a 51.90 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 67,968 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in agilon health by 2,251.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,993 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

