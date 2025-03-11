AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,035 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $47,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $272.24 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.95 and a 52-week high of $300.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.10.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.