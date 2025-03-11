AGF Management Ltd. Lowers Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,523 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 1.3% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $266,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91. The stock has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.7278 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

