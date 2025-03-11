AGF Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,537,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,122 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 0.9% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of TJX Companies worth $185,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after purchasing an additional 69,489 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

