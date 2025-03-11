AGF Management Ltd. Has $97.13 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,114 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $97,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,088,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $1,693,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,319,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBKR opened at $167.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.23. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.69 and a 1-year high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.13.

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

