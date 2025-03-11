Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Shares Down 10.5% – Time to Sell?

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,200% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Agent Information Software Stock Down 10.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.29.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada.

