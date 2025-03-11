Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.25.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$13.03 and a 52-week high of C$29.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aecon Group news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$104,595.00. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.