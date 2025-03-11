Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. Purchases 14,640 Shares

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 14,640 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,490.50. The trade was a 75.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is -17.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 45.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 35.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 212.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAP. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.69.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

