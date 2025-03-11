Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.74. 96,624 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average session volume of 22,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Adriatic Metals Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

