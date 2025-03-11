Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Holdings Decreased by General Atlantic L.P.

General Atlantic L.P. trimmed its position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,695,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,341 shares during the quarter. Acelyrin makes up approximately 0.3% of General Atlantic L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. General Atlantic L.P. owned 2.69% of Acelyrin worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Acelyrin by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acelyrin stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $8.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $261.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.27.

SLRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Acelyrin from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Acelyrin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acelyrin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

