abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,355 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up about 0.5% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of SGOL opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

