AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 521.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total value of $702,368.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,558 shares in the company, valued at $597,052.42. This trade represents a 54.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities raised shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAON

AAON Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.97. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.52 and a 1 year high of $144.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

AAON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AAON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.