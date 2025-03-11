990 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 875.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.31. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

