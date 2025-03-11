9,795 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Purchased by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after purchasing an additional 940,747 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

