918 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Acquired by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 678.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $317.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.80. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $221.53 and a 12 month high of $417.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $9,781,722.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,134.22. The trade was a 83.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.05, for a total transaction of $3,710,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $956,195.85. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,464 shares of company stock worth $42,396,244. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

