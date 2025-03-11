8,597 Shares in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR) Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFLR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,098 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,098,000. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

SFLR stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $708.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.72. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.