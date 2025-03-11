8,435 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %
FITB stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp
In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
Further Reading
