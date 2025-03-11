8,435 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

FITB stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.