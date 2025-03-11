6,800 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $14,460,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $3,101,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Timken by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $94.71.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.