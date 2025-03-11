5,145 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

