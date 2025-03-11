4,568 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,568 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GM. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GM

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.