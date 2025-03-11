331,366 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by Global View Capital Management LLC

Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 331,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,788,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.0% of Global View Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Global View Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,377,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

