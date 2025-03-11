281,490 Shares in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Acquired by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 281,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,987,000. Simplify MBS ETF accounts for 4.9% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Simplify MBS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTBA. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period.

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance

MTBA opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42.

Simplify MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About Simplify MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

