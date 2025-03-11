200 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
Guidewire Software Trading Down 3.8 %
NYSE GWRE opened at $166.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.78, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $338,898.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,544.04. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $238,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,762,865.20. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,892. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.
Guidewire Software Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
