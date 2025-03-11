200 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE GWRE opened at $166.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.78, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $338,898.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,544.04. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $238,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,762,865.20. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,892. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

