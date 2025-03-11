18,562 Shares in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COMM. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 109.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 1,005.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

CommScope Stock Performance

COMM opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.19.

CommScope Company Profile

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.