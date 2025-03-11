17,539 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Acquired by Vista Investment Partners II LLC

Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,740,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 264,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 88,995 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

