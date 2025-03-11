13,466 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 150.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 43,994 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.3% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 65.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 94,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $1,077,236.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,193,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,140.64. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $1,107,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,443,419 shares in the company, valued at $37,326,661.96. The trade was a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,679 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of SNAP opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNAP

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.