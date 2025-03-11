11,558 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Natural Investments LLC

Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,627,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $256.81 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.